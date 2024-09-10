VCK urges Centre to draft national policy to achieve total prohibition; announces anti-liquor conference in Kallakurichi

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday urged the Union government to frame a national level policy on total prohibition and extend special funds to the states that come forward to implement the ban.

“We are also openly demanding that the Tamil Nadu government should implement total prohibition. It should come up with a timeline on how it is going to achieve it,” he said.

The Chidambaram MP also announced that the VCK's women's wing would hold a conference in Kallakurichi on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanthi, pressing their demand for total prohibition. It may be recalled that over 60 persons in Kallakurichi died after drinking illicit liquor in June this year.

Addressing media, Thirumavalavan said the opposition AIADMK and all democratic forces except the communal and caste parties, which were worse than liquor or drug addiction, were welcome to join his party's anti-liquor conference and participate in efforts to achieve an alcohol and drug free nation.

"In principle, we are not for promoting toddy (in lieu of liquor)," the VCK leader said.

No amount of government welfare schemes will benefit or be meaningful, if the Union and State governments fail to achieve total prohibition, he reiterated. "The Union government should extend special financial assistance to the states, which enforce total prohibition,” the VCK leader sought, and noted that the Tamil Nadu government had generated Rs 45,000 crore revenue through excise duty in 2023-2024. It accounts for 17% of the state’s revenue. The state government should explore alternative sources to generate revenue, Thirumavalavan requested.

Meanwhile, calling the National Education Policy (NEP) "an evolution of the Hindutva forces' Hindi imposition agenda", the Chidambaram MP said that the NEP was part of a larger game plan of the BJP to impose Hindi in the state.

"The NEP is designed to turn the entire population of the country into a Hindi-speaking population in the next couple of decades. It is an attack on linguistic minorities, besides facilitating the linguistic majority to propagate their policies (Sanatana Dharma). Since we knew their ulterior motive from the beginning, we are opposing NEP,” he said, adding that there was no opposition to anyone learning any language in the state.

Thirumavalavan also rejected charges that the VCK was against compartmental reservation for the Arunthathiyars, calling it "false information."

“We are not against the compartmental reservation for Arunthathiyars. In fact, the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had held a discussion with us over 3% internal reservation for Arunathathiyars. After we responded positively, he had held an all-party meeting over the issue,” he recounted.

Moreover, the VCK never referred to the existing reservation policy in Tamil Nadu nor the compartmental reservation for the Arunanthathiyars in the party's review petition filed against the Supreme Court’s order on sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, he clarified.

“Sub-classification of SCs will dismantle the collective power of the SCs and turn them into powerless splinter groups. This will ultimately deny them access to power in the government,” Thirumavalavan stated, adding that the VCK’s stance on the matter was based on a national perceptive.

He went on to note that Uttar Pradesh CM and BSP supremo Mayawati, Azad Samaj Party chief Nagina MP Chandrasekhar Azad, Dr B R Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar and organisations like the Dalit Panthers in Maharashtra were all in opposition of the the sub-classification of SCs.

(With inputs from Online Desk and PTI)