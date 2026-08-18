Thanjavur police clarify the incident involving youth and special sub-inspector

CHENNAI: A day after a viral video showed a scuffle between Thanjavur police and a 26-year-old youth during an agitation by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) members, the police denied that the official had assaulted him without provocation. In the video, the cops are seen slapping the youth who retaliates, and is later dragged into the police vehicle.
In a statement, the Thanjavur police said the youth was arrested to prevent a confrontation from escalating into a law-and-order issue.
The incident occured when 40 VCK members were staging a road blockade in front of the Thanjavur railway station, which led to traffic disruptions. At the time, the 26-year-old man, identified as Aakash, was passing through the area on a two-wheeler and allegedly kept honking. This led to an argument between him and the political party members.
The police said that Special Sub-Inspector Raheem, who was deployed for security duty, intervened to prevent the argument from turning into a physical confrontation. He reportedly pacified Aakash and asked him to leave the area but the youth continued arguing and allegedly used abusive language towards the officers. As the situation continued to escalate, Raheem used minimal force to bring the situation under control.
The police said Aakash then slapped Raheem on the cheek. Other officers immediately intervened and brought the situation under control.
The police maintained that the force used against Aakash was intended solely to prevent the dispute from escalating into a larger law-and-order problem. They also said allegations that the police had assaulted Aakash without provocation were false.
According to the police, Aakash was previously booked in a case at the Thanjavur Taluk Police Station in connection with an alleged assault on a woman last year. The police further said that a few months ago, his supervisor had filed a complaint alleging that Aakash used inappropriate and defamatory language at his workplace, although the matter was later settled between the two parties.