Thanjavur police clarify the incident involving youth and special sub-inspector

In a statement, the Thanjavur police said the youth was arrested to prevent a confrontation from escalating into a law-and-order issue.

The incident occured when 40 VCK members were staging a road blockade in front of the Thanjavur railway station, which led to traffic disruptions. At the time, the 26-year-old man, identified as Aakash, was passing through the area on a two-wheeler and allegedly kept honking. This led to an argument between him and the political party members.

The police said that Special Sub-Inspector Raheem, who was deployed for security duty, intervened to prevent the argument from turning into a physical confrontation. He reportedly pacified Aakash and asked him to leave the area but the youth continued arguing and allegedly used abusive language towards the officers. As the situation continued to escalate, Raheem used minimal force to bring the situation under control.