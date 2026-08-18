Youth held for slapping SSI during VCK protest in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police arrested a youth who slapped a Special Sub Inspector after an altercation with the VCK members who staged a roadblock protest on Monday (August 17) over the removal of the party's digital banner.
Another youth was arrested for hurling abusive words at them.
The VCK members were staging a roadblock protest condemning the Thanjavur city corporation for removing their party's digital banner erected for the state conference. Claiming that the civic administration had removed only the VCK banner, they demanded to reinstall it.
During the protest, a youth who passed on his two-wheeler had reportedly picked up a quarrel with the police who stopped him.
Soon, the VCK members also joined and picked up an altercation with the youth, identified as Akash (26), a resident of Vilar village in Thanjavur. Other personnel intervened and asked Akash to leave, but the youth continued to argue with the police.
Suddenly, the SSI Abdul Rahim reportedly assaulted Akash, who, in retaliation, slapped the former. Subsequently, the police forcibly took Akash to their vehicle and arrested him.
The police also arrested another youth, Ayyappan (27), for using abusive words against them. Meanwhile, the VCK members dispersed from the spot after the civic administration had reinstalled the banner at the same spot.