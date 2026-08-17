VCK to continue alliance with ruling TVK, will become ruling party in Tamil Nadu: Thirumavalavan

Addressing the party's Tamil National Awakening Conference at Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district, Thirumavalavan, who cut short his speech within a few minutes due to overcrowding, said VCK had so far allied with ruling parties and had now joined hands with the TVK government headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

"We have been in alliance with ruling parties all these years. From now on, VCK will also become a ruling party. We have been in alliance with the DMK and AIADMK. Today, we are in alliance with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. From now on, VCK will travel together with TVK in the political arena of Tamil Nadu," he said.

Thirumavalavan, who turned 64 on Monday, said the conference had established that VCK was an unavoidable political force in Tamil Nadu and that the party had emerged as a recognised political force.

"VCK should grow into a ruling party in the future," he said.