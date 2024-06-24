Tenkasi child who was mauled by pack of stray dogs now recovering

MADURAI: The eight-year-old girl, who suffered multiple bites on her body after she was mauled by a pack of stray dogs in Achanpudur, Tenkasi district, is gradually recovering.

The victim K Manaska Sri, a student of Class 3, was savagely bitten by the dogs when she moved away from her house on Saturday morning to attend nature’s call at Achanpudur.

According to R Jesline, Superintendent, Tenkasi Government Hospital, the victim suffered multiple bites on her head and also on her thighs. After the injured girl was administered general anesthesia inside the operation theatre, the doctor sewed sutures on almost ten portions of the head injuries.

Earlier, her mother took the girl with bite wounds to the hospital at around 7 am, on Saturday when she felt drowsy.

After the anti-rabies vaccine, TT (Tetanus Toxoid) injection, and immunoglobulin were administered to the victim, she responded to the treatment in the pediatric ward and she had food as usual on Sunday.

A pediatric doctor, surgeon, and ENT doctor were providing her required medical care. Normally, in any dog bite case, a patient would be discharged in four or five days, but depending on the severity of wounds it could be extended, the Hospital Superintendent said on Sunday.

Mayur Hasija, an animal welfare activist, Madurai said the animal birth control (ABC) programme on stray dogs should be executed sustainably and also extended to villages. Currently, the ABC is operational under the limits of Corporations.

Moreover, sources said local bodies with the aid of NGOs had to execute the task of surgically sterilising and vaccinating the stray dogs thoroughly against rabies and relocating them after four days of post-operative care.