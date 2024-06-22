Begin typing your search...

Stray menace strikes again in Tamil Nadu, pack of dogs mauls 8-year-old Tenkasi girl

The victim, K Manaska Sri, a Class 3 student, sustained multiple bite injuries on her body and is undergoing treatment at Tenkasi Government Hospital.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Jun 2024 6:24 PM GMT
Stray menace strikes again in Tamil Nadu, pack of dogs mauls 8-year-old Tenkasi girl
X

Dog attacks girl (Illustration: Saai)

CHENNAI: A pack of stray dogs seemingly on hunting mode attacked, mauled and even dragged an eight-year-old girl in the latest stray menace case reported in Tamil Nadu, this time from Achanpudur in Tenkasi district.

The victim, K Manaska Sri, a Class 3 student, sustained multiple bite injuries on her body and is undergoing treatment at Tenkasi Government Hospital.

The girl was attending nature’s call outside her home when the dogs surrounded and attacked her. Some reports even said that the dogs tried to drag her away, before her loud cries for help brought her family members and people in the neighbourhood to rush to her rescue.

Also Read:Tamil Nadu government allocates Rs 1 crore to vaccinate 5 lakh dogs against rabies

This is the latest in a series of instances where people, mostly children, came under attack from stray dogs.

Chennai stray dog attackTenkasi district newsstray dog menace Tamil Naduchild attacked by dogsChennai dog attack latest
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X