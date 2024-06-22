Stray menace strikes again in Tamil Nadu, pack of dogs mauls 8-year-old Tenkasi girl

CHENNAI: A pack of stray dogs seemingly on hunting mode attacked, mauled and even dragged an eight-year-old girl in the latest stray menace case reported in Tamil Nadu, this time from Achanpudur in Tenkasi district.

The victim, K Manaska Sri, a Class 3 student, sustained multiple bite injuries on her body and is undergoing treatment at Tenkasi Government Hospital.

The girl was attending nature’s call outside her home when the dogs surrounded and attacked her. Some reports even said that the dogs tried to drag her away, before her loud cries for help brought her family members and people in the neighbourhood to rush to her rescue.

This is the latest in a series of instances where people, mostly children, came under attack from stray dogs.