Telangana train derailment: Many express trains passing through Tamil Nadu to be diverted, check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced more changes in express train services following a goods train derailment incident between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam stations in Telangana's Pedapalli district, in the South Central Railway zone.

The following trains that halt at stations across Tamil Nadu will skip stoppages and see diversions in their schedule:

1. Train No 12652 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Madurai Sampark Kranti Express that left Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5:20 am on Nov 12 is diverted to run via Wani, Pullampet, Adilabad, Vikarabad, Guntakal, Renigunta, Arakkonam, Chennai Beach, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchchirapalli, and Madurai.

2. Train No 03259 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru special that left Danapur at 3 pm on Nov 12 is diverted to run via Khandwa, Manmad, Daund, Wadi, Guntakal, and Dharmavaram skipping stoppages of Gudur, Perambur, Katpadi, and Jolarpettal.

3. Train No 12970 Jaipur - Coimbatore Express that left Jaipur on Nov 12 is diverted to run via Nagpur, Akola, Purna, Parli, Vikarabad, Sulehalli, and Dharmavaram skipping stoppages between Sewegram and Gudur.

4. Train No 22619 Bilaspur - Tirunelveli Express that left Bilaspur on Nov 12 is diverted to run via Mancherial, Ballarshah, Chandrapur, Majri, Akola, Purna, Parli, Vikarabad, Sulehalli, Guntakal, and Renigunta.

5. Train No 12655 Ahmedabad - MGR Central Chennai that left Ahmedabad on Nov 12 is diverted run via Akola, Purna, Parli, Vikarabad, Sulehalli, Guntakal, and Renigunta skipping stoppages between between Murtizapur and Manchiryal.

6. Train No 20497 Rameshwaram - Firozpur Cantonment which left Rameshwaram on Nov 12 is diverted via Peddapalli. Nizamabad, Mudhkhed, Pipal, and Khuti skipping stoppages between Balharshah and Chandrapur.

7. Train No 16318 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK)- Kanniyakumari Himsagar Express which left SVDK on Nov 11 is diverted via Nagpur, Titiagarh. Rayagada, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, and Vijayawada skipping stoppages between Sewagram and Khammam.

8. Train No 12616 New Delhi - MGR Central Chennai that left New Delhi on Nov 12 is diverted to run via Nagpur, Titiagarh, Rayagada, Vizianagaram, Duyvada, and Vijayawada skipping stoppages between Sewegram and Khammam.

9. Train No 12622 New Delhi - MGR Central Chennai that left New Delhi on Nov 12 is diverted to run via Nagpur, Titiagarh, Rayagada, Vizianagaram, Duyvada, and Vijayawada skipping stoppages between Balharshah and Khammam.

In another release, the Southern Railway said diversions announced earlier for the following three trains stand cancelled and that they would run on normal route.

1. Train No 12296 Danapur - SMVT Bengaluru Sanghamitra Express that left Danapur at 8.15 pm on November 12 will run on normal route of Nagpur, Balharshah, Warangal, and Vijayawada. (Earlier notified diversion via Khandwa, Bhusaval, Akola, Purna, Parli, Vikarabad, Sulehalli, and Dharmavaram stands cancelled).

2. Train No 12577 Darbhanga - Mysuru Express that left Darbhanga at 3.45 pm on November 12 will run on normal route of Nagpur, Balharshah, Warangal, and Vijayawada. (Earlier notified diversion via Khandwa, Manmad, Daund, Wadi, and Renigunta stands cancelled).

3. Train No 22670 Patna – Ernakulam Express that left Patna at 4.30 pm on November 12 will run on normal route of Nagpur, Balharshah, Vijayawada and Gudur. (Earlier notified diversion via Khandwa, Manmad, Daund, Wadi and Renigunta stands cancelled).