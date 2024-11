Train derailment in Telangana: Several express trains skip stoppages; diverted or rescheduled on Delhi-Chennai corridor

CHENNAI: Several express trains are skipping stoppages, diverted, and rescheduled following a goods train derailment incident between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam stations in Telangana's Pedapalli district, in the South Central Railway zone, said a Southern Railway statement.

1. Train no 20497 Rameswaram – Firozpur Humsafar Express that left Rameswaram at 10:45 pm on November 12 is diverted to run via Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, and Pimpalkhuti, skipping stoppages between Balharshah and Chandrapur.

2. Train no 12655 Ahmedabad – Dr MGR Chennai Central Navjeevan Express that left Ahmedabad at 9:25 pm on November 12 is diverted to run via Akola, Purna, Nizamabad and Peddapalli, skipping stoppages between Murtizapur and Mancherial.

3. Train no 12616 New Delhi – Dr MGR Chennai Central Grand Trunk Express that left New Delhi at 4:10 pm on November 12 is diverted to run via Nagpur, Titlagarh, Rayagada, vizianagaram, Duvvada and Vijayawada, skipping stoppages between Sevagram and Khammam.

4. Train no 12626 New Delhi – Thiruvananthapuram Central Kerala Express that left New Delhi at 8:10 pm on November 12 is diverted to run via Khandwa, Manmad, Daund, Wadi, Guntakal, and Renigunta, skipping stoppages between Nagpur and Gudur.

5. Train no 12622 New Delhi – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express that left New Delhi at 9:05 pm on November 12 is diverted to run via Nagpur, Titlagarh, Rayagada, Vizianagaram, Duvvada and Vijayawada, skipping stoppages between Balharshah and Khammam.

6. Train no 12656 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Ahmedabad Navjeevan Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10:10 am on November 13 (Wednesday) is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 2:10 pm (late by four hours), added the statement.