Techie, mom, 10-yr-old son killed; bodies burnt in house in Cuddalore

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old techie, his elderly mother and his 10-year-old son were knifed to death and their half-burnt bodies were found in their house in Karamani Kuppam in Cuddalore on Monday morning.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sugandh Kumar (40), an IT professional in Hyderabad, Kamaleswari (60) and son Nishant (10) were murdered on Friday and their bodies were set on fire on Sunday night.

Noting a stench emanating from the house, neighbours alerted the Nellikuppam police. When they broke the locked door, the officials found the whole room stained with blood. Four special teams have been formed to probe the murders.

Police said Sugandh had separated from his wife and was living with his son Nishant. His brother, Surendra Kumar, is working in a private firm in Andhra Pradesh. After their father Suresh Kumar’s death six months ago, Sugandh and Nishant were living with Kamaleswari.

Cuddalore SP R Rajaram told reporters that they are suspected to have been murdered with a knife by unknown persons on July 12 night. According to officials, the killers came through the front door and killed Kamleshwari first, then Sugandh Kumar and then Nishant. They then closed the front door and locked the gate with a lock so that no one would know.

Late on Sunday night, the perpetrators came back to the house and tried to destroy the evidence. The police suspect that the assailants may have put clothes on the bodies, set them afire and locked the door again.