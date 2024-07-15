3 of family found burnt to death, cops say they had been killed 2 days ago

CHENNAI: Sudhankumar, an IT professional working in Hyderabad, along with his wife and son, was set on fire by an unknown person near Cuddalore, as reported by Thanthi TV.

The incident occurred near the Kara Mani Kuppam area in the Cuddalore district.

However, police investigation revealed that the three persons had already been murdered on Saturday and their bodies were set on fire today morning.

The assailant set fire to each of the victim's rooms in their residence, according to Thanthi TV.

Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police Rajaraman has ordered to form a five-member special police team to identify the murderer.