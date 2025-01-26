Tamilisai denies rumours of State BJP presidency ambitions, lauds Annamalai instead

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday categorically denied rumours of her aspiring to assume the mantle of state president in Tamil Nadu.

Instead, she lavished praise on the current state president, K Annamalai, extolling his exceptional leadership qualities and the outstanding work he has been doing in the state.

Speaking to reporters at her Saligramam residence after unfurling the national flag on Republic day, Tamilisai Soundararajan asserted, "The current state president, Annamalai, is doing a phenomenal job, and I am delighted to see the party flourishing under his stewardship. As far as I am concerned, I am content with my role as a humble cadre in the party. I did not relinquish my gubernatorial post to pursue the state presidency, and I must emphasise that there is not an iota of truth in the rumors suggesting otherwise."

Tamilisai Soundararajan also seized the opportunity to claim credit for the cancellation of the tungsten mineral block auction, which had been a contentious issue in the state.

"It was our BJP government that took the decision to cancel the auction, respecting the sentiments of the Tamil people. Both our party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have always been sensitive to the feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu. The DMK, on the other hand, has been indulging in political theatrics on the issue, trying to create a false narrative that they are champions of the people's cause,” she said.

Elaborating on the tungsten issue, Tamilisai pointed out that it was the BJP state president, Annamalai, who had led a delegation to meet the central minister and urge that the tungsten mineral block not be set up in Madurai.

"Their sentiments were conveyed to the Prime Minister, and based on the feelings of the people, the decision to cancel the auction was taken. The DMK, which has been trying to take credit for the cancellation, should realise that its silence on the issue until the tender was awarded was tantamount to acquiescence. If the state government had taken a firm stance earlier, the central government would not have proceeded with the auction,” she detailed.

Tamilisai also trained her guns on Chief Minister M K Stalin, accusing him of running an "anti-people" government.

"The DMK's actions on the Vengaivayal issue are a case in point, where even its own alliance partners are upset. The Vengaivayal incident is a stark reminder of how social justice is being denied in Tamil Nadu,” she said.

In a parting shot, the former governor questioned Chief Minister Stalin's commitment to the Tamil language and culture.

"Can the Chief Minister explain what restrictions have been imposed on teaching Hindi in private schools run in the state? The DMK's claims of being the champion of Tamil culture ring hollow when its actions suggest otherwise,” she said.

Tamilisai also took a dig at Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and said, "What qualifications does Udhayanidhi have to comment on the Governor, except for being the grandson of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi and the son of the current Chief Minister? The DMK's attempts to lecture others on Tamil culture and language are laughable, given their own limited understanding of these issues.”





