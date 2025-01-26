Vengaivayal case: State BJP seeks probe by CBI, TNCC demands re-investigation

CHENNAI: Upping the ante against the ruling DMK on the Vengaivayal issue, opposition BJP and even ally Congress expressed strong reservations over the State police indicting three Dalit youths in the infamous Vengaivayal incident.

While Congress demanded a re-investigation, the BJP insisted that the case must be transferred to the CBI to unearth the truth and render justice.

Union Minister of State for Information L Murugan joined the issue and said, "The act of the police to fix the victims as accused is brutal. Deception in the name of investigation has been going on for over two years. The drama of the DMK regime has been exposed in the Vengaivayal incident.”

He said, “Scheduled caste people will not get justice in the probe conducted by the DMK regime. The case must be transferred to the CBI immediately. Why is the DMK regime remaining a mute spectator whenever atrocities are committed against the Dalits? The social injustice never seen in the world is unfolding continuously in the Dravidian model regime."

State BJP president K Annamalai said, "After two years, the intention of the DMK regime seems to be to somehow conclude the investigation. Hence, the state BJP believes that the Madras High Court must transfer the case probe to the CBI for a fair investigation."

Unlike allies CPM and VCK which also stated in no uncertain terms that a CBI probe was essential to get to the bottom of the case, a cautious Congress, the senior most ally of the ruling DMK, sought a fresh probe into the incident.

Stopping short of demanding a CBI probe, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, in a message posted on his 'X' handle, said, "The Tamil Nadu police has added the complainants in the Vengaivayal incident as the accused in the charge sheet has raised many questions. Investigation officers must conduct a thorough probe afresh, identify the real accused and subject them to trial before the court.”