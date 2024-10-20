Tamil Thai Vaazhthu row: Not right to hit out at Governor for DD’s mistakes, OPS slams CM

CHENNAI: Days after a fresh row erupted between the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led state government and Governor RN Ravi over the omission of a line on 'Dravidam' from State anthem Tamil Thai Vaazhthu, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam came out in support of the gubernatorial head.

The former Chief Minister said criticising the Governor after Doordarshan admitted its mistake and offered an explanation is unacceptable and that the controversy should be put to rest.

"It is a big blunder to omit a line from the State Anthem during the Doordarshan Chennai programme. No one has a difference of opinion on this. But Doordarshan has explained that it was a mistake due to carelessness. It is unacceptable to criticise the Governor by assuming that it was done at his orders. But he has been dragged into the controversy despite denials," Panneerselvam said in a statement.

The ongoing criticism against Governor Ravi could lead the public to perceive it as a political stunt, he said, alluding that the Chief Minister is targeting the Raj Bhavan to gain political mileage. He further stated that the issue should be put to rest as the Governor denied the accusations levelled, and Doordarshan explained what had happened.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi engaged in a duel on X over the issue. Stalin posted a message on social media demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recall Ravi for hurting the sentiment of the people of Tamil Nadu and trivialising Dravidian culture. The Governor responded by calling the Chief Minister a ‘racist’ for referring to him as ‘Aryan.’

Stalin clapped back by posting a message: "It (Tamil Nadu) is the land that laid the foundation for the first Constitution amendment with a history of anti-Hindi protests. If the affection for our language is racism, it's our pride."