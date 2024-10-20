Tamil Thai Vazhthu row: Minister MP Saminathan boycotts Governor-led convocation

TIRUCHY: Amid the ongoing slugfest between the ruling party and Raj Bhavan over the omission of the Dravidam line in the Tamil Thai Vazhthu, minister for information and publicity and Tamil Language MP Saminathan boycotted the convocation of Tamil University, which was presided by Governor RN Ravi, on Saturday.

During the 14th convocation, the Governor conferred degrees on as many as 668 graduates of Tamil University and 384 in absentia. He also distributed as many as eight gold medals to the rank holders. Vice Chancellor Thiruvalluvan read the annual report.

Gandhigram Rural Deemed to be University Vice Chancellor N Panchanatham, a special invitee, said that Tamil was loved by everyone and many foreigners have been showing interest in learning the oldest language and in the same vein, we all should come forward to learn other languages.

Because there was unrest on the ‘Tamizh Thai Vazhtthu’ issue, the minister for information and publicity and Tamil Language MP Saminathan as a mark of protest boycotted the event.

Meanwhile, the Governor was particular in reciting the full version of Tamizh Thai Vazhtthu during the convocation.

*SSI returning from Governor security duty dies in accident*

A Special Sub Inspector (SSI) who was returning after the Governor’s security duty died after his bike was hit by a lorry on Pattukkottai Road on Saturday and Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh.

The victim has been identified as B Senthil Kumar (49), a resident of Valavanpuram near Pattukkottai, working as an SSI in the Mathukur intelligence wing.