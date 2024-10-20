Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu row: Governor RN Ravi likely to be replaced?

CHENNAI: Rumours have been doing the rounds that Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi is likely to be replaced by former Army General VK Singh, as reported by Thanthi TV.

The speculation comes amid the heightened political controversy over the omission of a line from the state anthem - the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu - during its rendition at the valedictory of Hindi month held at Doordarshan Tamil office in Chennai on October 18. Governor RN Ravi was the chief guest at the event.

In the war of words that followed between the Chief Minister and the Governor over the matter, Chief Minister Stalin sought to know why Ravi did not immediately condemn when a line from the Tamil anthem was missed right in front of him, and demanded that the Centre should immediately recall him as Governor.

When the anthem was sung at the golden jubilee Doordarshan event, the singers missed the line 'Thekkanamum Adisirandha Dravidar Nal Thirunadum' (a tribute to the vibrant land of Dravidians). This was interpreted by several Dravidian leaders as an attack on Dravidian identity, leading to widespread backlash.