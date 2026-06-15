Tamil Nadu: Volunteers embark on planting drive with fair success

The event was almost completed, and ‘Thanneer Organisation’, an environmental group from Tiruchy, was roped in for planting the seeds in Tiruchy and the adjacent districts.

“Along with our volunteers who are mostly students in and around Tiruchy, we collected adequate stocks of palm seeds and planted them as per the schedule, and we have almost achieved the target, but the result was otherwise,” said KC Neelamegam, Executive President of Thaneer Organisation.

He said that the palm seeds do not need any maintenance after planting, as it grows naturally, and so, the volunteers, after planting the seeds in select locations, left the spot for forgoing with the target.