Lift ban on Toddy: Stakeholders make clarion call

TIRUCHY: After the Madurai Bench of Madras suggested that the State government devise possible steps to encourage toddy tapping, production and sale, a fresh debate on the withdrawal of the ban on toddy tapping has emerged across the state.
All the stakeholders who have been advocating for toddy tapping, which would boost the rural livelihood and restore tree population in the state, have appealed to the government to run toddy shops similar to those of neighbouring states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry.
At times, the state government is considering the closure of Tasmac outlets to ensure total prohibition in the state, as per the poll promises made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, but the debate on toddy is growing louder. Meanwhile, the recent incident of firing at a Tenkasi toddy tapper, P Manikandan, by Sub Inspector Esakki Raja triggered even more serious debates among the stakeholders.
Relating to the case, Justice B Pugalendhi of the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench suggested that the state government must devise steps to encourage toddy tapping and the government must market it for its nutritional and other beneficial attributes.
Though the Tamil Nadu government had banned toddy, citing adulteration, since January 1, 1987, the agricultural researchers said that toddy, being a traditionally nutritional drink and the Palmyra being celebrated and honoured to be the state tree since 1978 for its widespread presence in Tamil Nadu, its undeniable contribution in rural and cottage industries, and the impact on rural livelihood has been immense.
It is a plant that can grow in adverse and diverse agro-climatic conditions ranging from seashores, plains, valleys and hills up to an altitude of 762 meters above sea level. The nutritional analysis of the roots has shown 8.54 per cent protein content, 23.53 per cent carbohydrates, 7.29 per cent crude fibre and negligible fat content, and these roots are found to be high in calories.
“We welcome the suggestion by the honourable court. We do not want permission to tap toddy nor the sale of toddy, but we want to uphold our rights under Article No 47 of the Constitution (Right to Food). The Tamil Nadu government had banned toddy in 1987, citing adulteration. While the neighbouring states like Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh are running toddy shops perfectly, how can't Tamil Nadu run them? We asked this question to the former Chief Ministers like M Karunanidhi, J Jayalalithaa, Edappadi K Palaniswami and MK Stalin, and now we ask this to the present CM C Joseph Vijay. We want the ban on toddy lifted by all means, which will certainly augment the rural economy,” C Nallasamy, Coordinator, Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement, told DT Next.
Nallasamy said that toddy is not an intoxicating drink but a food, and it is the right of the people to consume toddy, which has several nutrient values.
“If a person consumes toddy from a single tree for 48 days, it would heal several diseases and boost immunity. The palmyra trees would not only protect the environment but also would generate income in the rural areas, so there is no need for a ban on toddy,” Nallasamy said.
He stated that there are around 10 lakh families dependent on toddy tapping and more than 50 lakh people involved in the production of toddy from coconut trees.
There are around eight crore palm trees in India, among them five crores are grown in Tamil Nadu. The population of trees is high in the districts like the central region, the southern region and a few places in the western region. Since no pesticides are used and no water is needed for these trees, the neera produced through these trees is healthy, and it has been highly acclaimed by several high-profile people, too, and it is primarily used in Siddha medicine for a few diseases,” he said.
He charged that the politicians and the officials are responsible for turning the natural drink (toddy) into an intoxicating substance. “There is a conspiracy behind this, and it is time for the state government to support the production and sale of toddy for the benefit of a healthy way of life,” Nallasamy added.
According to AP Palanichamy, an agricultural economist, toddy is a traditional drink and has a refreshing quality as it is naturally fermented with the support of several varieties of yeasts. There is just 4 to 8 per cent alcohol content in toddy, and it is also safe to consume, and that’s why the sale of toddy generates huge income in Kerala and Andhra. Now, those states have also introduced several flavoured toddies to attract the consumers.
Shops and facts
(Number of government-run toddy shops in neighbouring states)
5,170: Kerala
4,138: Andhra
454: Telangana
109: Puducherry
Rs 110 to 150: Cost per litre of toddy
Varieties
Traditional plain toddy
Cashew toddy
Jasmine toddy
Pineapple toddy
Kanthari Kallu (tiny hot chilli) toddy
Ginger Toddy
Curry leaf toddy