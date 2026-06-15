Lift ban on Toddy: Stakeholders make clarion call

Nallasamy said that toddy is not an intoxicating drink but a food, and it is the right of the people to consume toddy, which has several nutrient values.

“If a person consumes toddy from a single tree for 48 days, it would heal several diseases and boost immunity. The palmyra trees would not only protect the environment but also would generate income in the rural areas, so there is no need for a ban on toddy,” Nallasamy said.

He stated that there are around 10 lakh families dependent on toddy tapping and more than 50 lakh people involved in the production of toddy from coconut trees.

There are around eight crore palm trees in India, among them five crores are grown in Tamil Nadu. The population of trees is high in the districts like the central region, the southern region and a few places in the western region. Since no pesticides are used and no water is needed for these trees, the neera produced through these trees is healthy, and it has been highly acclaimed by several high-profile people, too, and it is primarily used in Siddha medicine for a few diseases,” he said.