Tamil Nadu: Return to traditional lifestyle enhances export potential

TIRUCHY: While the people across the world have started to return to a traditional lifestyle, toddy consuming has become a feasting event, particularly among the Tamil diaspora. This has raised the export potential of toddy.
The toddy from the trees grown in Tamil Nadu is considered to be the best in quality for its natural growing factors. This potential also helps in boosting employment opportunities, as witnessed in countries like Sri Lanka.
The toddy gets fermented within 24 hours of tapping, and the demand has been increasing from various countries. Capitalising on the export potential are countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia and some places in India.
“Now, the drink is sold in tetra packs, tins and bottles. People are ready to buy at any price. A popular toddy export firm in Sri Lanka has priced a 650 ml bottle of toddy at US$25, and they make good business across the world, claiming that the drink is naturally fermented and causes no ill effects,” C Nallasamy, Coordinator, Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement, said.
He recalled his visit to Sri Lanka a few years back and found how toddy makes a good business among the people.
“People from Tamil Nadu understand the good quality of toddy, and so the consumption increases year by year, and our state government should seriously look into this and make this traditional drink an inevitable export component,” Nallasamy said.
He also said that the technology has developed a lot, and bottling the drink has been made so easy, and the drink has a survival period of up to two years. “If the government explores the possible production and marketing potential, it can generate huge employment among the youth,” he said.
When the export of this traditional drink increases, the government can also get more revenue, and it can certainly replace the liquor consumption, which is harmful to the people as well. People who are in the habit of exploring traditional things will never consider the costs, and so it would become a profitable business, he pointed out.
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