Tamil Nadu: Return to traditional lifestyle enhances export potential

The toddy from the trees grown in Tamil Nadu is considered to be the best in quality for its natural growing factors. This potential also helps in boosting employment opportunities, as witnessed in countries like Sri Lanka.

The toddy gets fermented within 24 hours of tapping, and the demand has been increasing from various countries. Capitalising on the export potential are countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia and some places in India.

“Now, the drink is sold in tetra packs, tins and bottles. People are ready to buy at any price. A popular toddy export firm in Sri Lanka has priced a 650 ml bottle of toddy at US$25, and they make good business across the world, claiming that the drink is naturally fermented and causes no ill effects,” C Nallasamy, Coordinator, Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement, said.