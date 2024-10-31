Deepavali: Firecrackers worth Rs 6,000 crore manufactured in Sivakasi sold across India

CHENNAI: Firecrackers worth Rs. 6,000 crore have been manufactured in Sivakasi and has been sold across the country, according to the Tamil Nadu Firecracker Manufacturers Association.

Accordingly, 95 per cent of the firecrackers distributed for sale across India have been sold.

According to a Maalaimalar report, firecrackers were manufactured by 4 lakh workers in 1,150 firecracker factories in Sivakasi and exported across the country.

Due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu districts, only 75 percent of firecrackers have been manufactured this year.

Manufacturers said that this year's sales are better compared to last year, even with a lower amount of production.