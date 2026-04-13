Tamil Nadu: Worker killed, 9 hurt in cracker unit blast

The deceased was identified as Pandiaraj (38), son of Mahalingam from Vinoba Colony. Police sent the body to Sivakasi Government Hospital for a post-mortem. The injured workers were admitted to the same hospital for treatment.

The explosion occurred at a licensed mini Nagpur fireworks unit owned by Kannan (52) of Sivakasi, located at Chathirappatti. According to reports, the blast took place in a room where chemicals were being filled for atom bombs while workers were on duty.

Four successive explosions followed at five-minute intervals, with the impact felt up to an 8-km radius. Thick smoke engulfed the area, triggering panic among residents. Explosions continued for nearly three hours, preventing fire and rescue personnel from entering the unit initially.