Tamil Nadu: Worker killed, 9 hurt in cracker unit blast

VIRDHUNAGAR: A 38-year-old worker died, and nine others were injured in an explosion at a fireworks unit near Thayilpatti in Sivakasi taluk on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Pandiaraj (38), son of Mahalingam from Vinoba Colony. Police sent the body to Sivakasi Government Hospital for a post-mortem. The injured workers were admitted to the same hospital for treatment.
The explosion occurred at a licensed mini Nagpur fireworks unit owned by Kannan (52) of Sivakasi, located at Chathirappatti. According to reports, the blast took place in a room where chemicals were being filled for atom bombs while workers were on duty.
Four successive explosions followed at five-minute intervals, with the impact felt up to an 8-km radius. Thick smoke engulfed the area, triggering panic among residents. Explosions continued for nearly three hours, preventing fire and rescue personnel from entering the unit initially.
After the intensity reduced, firefighters from Sivakasi and Vembakottai entered the unit and carried out rescue and firefighting operations. The blaze was brought under control after about an hour.
More than 10 rooms were completely damaged, and 15 others suffered partial damage. Five motorcycles and over 15 pushcarts inside the premises were also destroyed.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that the unit had been manufacturing explosives, including ‘solsa’ crackers and atom bombs, without renewing its licence after 2021. Based on a complaint by Village Administrative Officer Ganesan, police registered a case against owner Kannan and foreman Muniyasamy (43).
Senior police officials, including Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police and Sattur Deputy Superintendent Gurusamy, inspected the site. Candidates contesting in the Assembly election also visited the spot.