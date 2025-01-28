Tamil Nadu to revise mini-bus fares from May 1, 2025; check new rates here

CHENNAI: In a significant move, the Tamil Nadu government has issued an order revising the fare structure formini-busesoperating across the state. The new fares will come into effect on May 1, 2025, as part of a decision to adjust the transportation costs in line with current demands.

The revised fare structure was announced by Additional Chief Secretary T Vijay Kumar who outlined that the Tamil Nadu government is utilising the powers granted under Section 67 (d) of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. This move will impact both existing and future mini-bus permit holders, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The revised mini-bus ticket fare structure will be as follows:

Up to 2 km: Rs 4

Above 2 km and up to 4 km: Rs 4

Above 4 km and up to 6 km: Rs 5

Above 6 km and up to 8 km: Rs 6

Above 8 km and up to 10 km: Rs 7

Above 10 km and up to 12 km: Rs 8

Above 12 km and up to 14 km: Rs 9

Above 14 km and up to 16 km: Rs 9

Above 16 km and up to 18 km: Rs 9

Above 18 km and up to 20 km: Rs 10

This fare adjustment is expected to provide a more efficient transportation service to the public, ensuring fair pricing while also maintaining the operational standards of mini-buses across the state.

The new fare structure will be applicable to both current and future mini-bus operators and is set to be implemented starting May 1, 2025.