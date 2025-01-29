Boost for last-mile connectivity as Chennai to get private minibuses

CHENNAI: The State government notified a new comprehensive scheme and fare revision for minibuses under the Motor Vehicles Act, enabling the operation of private minibuses in the newly added areas of Greater Chennai Corporation and all other parts of the State. The new scheme will come into effect from May 1.

The government also revised the minibus fare, fixing a minimum fare of Rs 4 and a maximum of Rs 10.

According to the new scheme, minibuses will be allowed to operate on routes with a total distance of up to 25 km. Of that, the un-served part should not be less than 65 per cent. As per the old policy, minibuses were allowed to ply on a maximum route length of 20 km and a maximum served route length of four km.

The government has also allowed the operation of minibuses across the State, except Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, and Adyar zones within GCC. The newly added zones, including Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur would be treated as unserved areas for the operation of the minibuses. The MTC operates 146 mini-buses in various routes in the city and adjoining areas.

Welcoming the new comprehensive mini-bus scheme, KP Subramaniam, retired urban engineering professor at Anna University, said, “Minibus can only act as a feeder service for other modes of transportation. Their success depends on the frequency of service and how effectively it is linked to other modes, including normal buses, EMU trains, MRTS and Metro train services.”