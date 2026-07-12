Tamil Nadu spl officer in Vietnam to bring back bodies of 10 killed in boat tragedy

Salem Range DIG Santhosh Hadimani has started coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to expedite the repatriation of the bodies and facilitate assistance to survivors.

The bodies of the 15 Indians who were killed in the accident were taken to Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday, from where they will be flown to India soon, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said. Officials with the State government said the bodies of the TN natives are expected to be brought back in the next few days.

The Indian mission also said that 16 of the 17 rescued Indians are on their way home. One, who is in critical condition, is hospitalised in Phu Quoc.