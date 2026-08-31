Tamil Nadu sets up 3-member nodal team in Kathmandu to rescue stranded tourists

The development comes as Nepal continues to deal with the aftermath of devastating flash floods, with the death toll rising to 903 on Monday, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). Around 4,247 people remain missing, while 10,451 people have been rescued.

Earlier, School Education Minister A Rajmohan said that 319 people from the State had travelled to Nepal through different groups. Of these, 219 had been accounted for, while 100 remained untraced at that time. The State has established a war room at Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi and coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and Nepalese authorities.