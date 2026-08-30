49 Indians among 261 foreigners missing after flash flood on Tibet-Nepal border: Officials

Those unaccounted for include 104 people from Nepal, 49 from India, 33 from Latvia, 18 from the United States, 15 from Britain, six from Canada, six from Australia, four from South Africa, three each from Malaysia, Germany and Russia, two each from Ireland, Estonia, France, Netherlands, New Zealand, and one each from Kazakhstan, Finland, Lithuania, Portugal, Ukraine, Spain and Hungary, it reported.

A large number of Indian pilgrims were visiting Tibet to take part in the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra after ties between China and India improved.