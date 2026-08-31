3 Indians rescued by Nepali army from flood-hit Rasuwa village: Envoy

The development comes as India continues to assist Nepal in rescue and relief operations following the devastating flash floods that swept through northern and central parts of the country on August 26.

The death toll from the disaster crossed 900 on Monday, while over 4000 people remained missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

"Met 3 Indian nationals and their Nepali colleague, who were rescued by Nepali Army from Chilime village, that was badly affected by flash floods in #Rasuwa. We thank the Nepali army for their help." Srivastava said in a post on X.