Tamil Nadu: Seeking building plan permissions? Here is the list of flat rates you have to pay

CHENNAI: The Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, the Rural Development Department, and the Panchayat Raj Department had recently announced fixed application rates for obtaining plan permissions for small residential buildings in urban areas. The flat charges were calculated after integrating development charges, building plan approval charges, and other charges, for urban and rural local bodies.

This follows the launch of an online module (https://onlineppa.tn.gov.in/about-thhub) where one can instantly avail of plan permissions for small buildings by self-certifying one's application.

As per the new system, building permissions can be availed for buildings coming up on a plot size of up to 2,500 sqft and built-up area of up to 3,500 sqft for the construction of residential structures having ground or ground plus one floor but within a height of 7 metres.

The government has also given an exemption from availing completion certificates for such small buildings.

Among the local bodies, house builders under the Greater Chennai Corporation ought to pay the highest application charge of Rs 100 per sqft.

On the other hand, those in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Madurai have to pay Rs 88 per sqft while flat rates of Rs 84 per sqft will be collected in Tambaram, Salem, Tiruchy, and Rs 79 per sqft will be collected in Avadi, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Thoothukudi, and Erode. +

Residents in town panchayats will have to spend Rs 70 per sqft to Rs 45 per sqft, depending on the category of town panchayats. For peri-urban village panchayats and other village panchayats under the limits of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), the flat rates have been fixed at Rs 27 per sqft and Rs 22 per sqft.

Here is the full urban local body and village panchayat-wise consolidated fee structure for residential building plan approvals:







