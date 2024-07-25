Tamil Nadu: Flat charges for building plan permissions for small houses released; check rates here

CHENNAI: With the state housing and urban development department launching a module to get building plan permissions online based on self-certification for small houses, flat application charges have been fixed for all the local bodies.

Among the local bodies, house builders under the Greater Chennai Corporation ought to pay the highest application charge of Rs 100 per sqft.

The Municipal Administration, the Water Supply department, the Rural Development department, and the Panchayat Raj department have issued orders stating the fixed rates which have been set by integrating development charges, building plan approval charges, and other charges, for urban and rural local bodies.

While home aspirants in Chennai have to pay a charge of Rs 100 per sqft, those in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Madurai have to pay Rs 88 per sqft.

Flat rates of Rs 84 per sqft will be collected in Tambaram, Salem, Tiruchy, and Rs 79 per sqft will be collected in Avadi, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Thoothukudi, and Erode.

The planning authorities in Thanjavur, Nagercoil, Hosur, Cuddalore, Karur, Kumbakonam, Dindigul, Sivakasi, and Kancheepuram corporations will collect Rs 74 per sqft.

The Municipal Administration and Water Supply department has also fixed flat rates of Rs 74 per sqft for special grade and selection grade municipalities and Rs 70 per sqft for grade-1 and grade-2 municipalities.

Residents in town panchayats will have to spend Rs 70 per sqft to Rs 45 per sqft, depending on the category of town panchayats.

On the other hand, flat rates of Rs 27 per sqft and Rs 22 per sqft have been fixed for peri-urban village panchayats and other village panchayats under the limits of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

For peri-urban village panchayats and village panchayats in other areas, flat rates of Rs 25 per sqft and Rs 15 per sqft have been fixed respectively.

As per the new system, building permissions can be availed for buildings coming up on a plot size of up to 2,500 sqft and built-up area of up to 3,500 sqft for the construction of residential structures having ground or ground plus one floor but within a height of 7 metres. The permissions can be availed online by self-certifying the application.

The government has also given an exemption from availing completion certificates for such small buildings.

Moreover, road width norms for the applicants applying under the new initiative have been reduced to 1.5 metres. Exemption from scrutiny fees (Rs 2 per sqm), infrastructure and amenities charges (Rs 375 per sqm) will be given.

Applicants can download the QR-enabled planning permissions after paying flat charges. The building permissions are valid only for 5 years and they will be cancelled if the land belongs to the government, open space reserves or water bodies.

The applicants should adhere to the norms of Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019.