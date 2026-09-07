Tamil Nadu records marginal decline in murders in 2025; family quarrels remain leading cause

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded a marginal decline in the number of murders in 2025 compared with the previous year, with family quarrels continuing to be the single largest motive behind killings in the State, according to State Crime Records Bureau data.
The State recorded 1,490 murders in 2024, which came down to 1,463 in 2025, a decline of 27 cases or about 1.8 per cent. In the first seven months of 2026, up to July, 873 murders were reported, the data showed.
Family quarrels accounted for the highest number of murders during all three periods, with 396 cases in 2024, 377 in 2025 and 245 cases up to July 2026.
Wordy quarrels emerged as the second biggest cause, accounting for 344 murders in 2024 and 376 in 2025, before recording 204 cases during the first seven months of 2026.
Murders linked to love affairs and sexual causes formed another major category, accounting for 224 cases in 2024, 245 in 2025 and 140 up to July this year.
Other prominent motives included drunken brawls, previous enmity, land disputes and money transactions. Drunken brawls accounted for 156 murders in 2024 and 153 in 2025, while previous enmity was cited in 103 cases in both years.
The data also showed a decline in murders linked to caste-related causes, from seven cases in 2024 to one in 2025, with no such case reported up to July 2026. Political reasons accounted for no murders in 2024 and 2025, while one case was reported this year.
(The figures for 2025 and 2026 (up to July) are tentative, according to the State Crime Records Bureau)