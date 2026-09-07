Tamil Nadu records marginal decline in murders in 2025; family quarrels remain leading cause

The State recorded 1,490 murders in 2024, which came down to 1,463 in 2025, a decline of 27 cases or about 1.8 per cent. In the first seven months of 2026, up to July, 873 murders were reported, the data showed.

Family quarrels accounted for the highest number of murders during all three periods, with 396 cases in 2024, 377 in 2025 and 245 cases up to July 2026.