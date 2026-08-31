Chennai sees fewer crashes, more road deaths in 2026

According to the provisional road accident analysis for June 2026, Chennai recorded 1,996 accidents and 257 deaths up to June this year, against 2,051 accidents and 237 deaths during the same period in 2025. The rise in Chennai's road deaths appears to be linked more to the severity of crashes than their frequency.

The Chennai figures stand in contrast to the overall state trend. Tamil Nadu recorded 37,292 road accidents till June 2026, up from 35,226 in the corresponding period of 2025. This represents a 5.86% increase, or 2,066 additional crashes. Yet fatalities declined marginally from 9,498 to 9,461, a fall of 0.39%.

The numbers also put Chennai at the top of the list of major cities for both crashes and fatalities. Tambaram followed with 1,027 accidents and 256 deaths, while Avadi recorded 729 accidents and 118 deaths. Salem reported 561 accidents and 138 deaths.