Tamil Nadu: Three more held in murder at Vengal police station; one absconding

The deceased, Marimuthu of Chittatoor near Vengal was a driver. According to the police, Marimuthu was a suspect in a case for threatening an electricity board employee with a knife. As part of the bail condition, he was supposed to sign everyday at Vengal police station.

On Tuesday, he was riding his two-wheeler towards the police station when a car rammed into his bike. Marimuthu who fell off the bike, was rounded up by a gang wielding weapons. Before he could escape, the gang rained blows on him and fled in the car.

On Tuesday, police had arrested Kalanidhi (24), Dheena (25) and Naresh (21), and recovered knives from the car. On Wednesday, three more were arrested – Perarasu (19), Rajkumar (20) and Manish (19), all from Melanur Colony. Another suspect, Subash of Melanur Colony, remains absconding.