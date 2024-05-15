Tamil Nadu rains: Orange alert issued to 4 southern districts; public urged to be cautious

CHENNAI: With incessant rains lashing the southern region of Tamil Nadu over the past few days, an orange alert has been issued on Wednesday to Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, and Thoothukudi districts for the next three days.

Tirunelveli District Collector K P Karthikeyan has issued a cautionary advisory to the public, urging them to avoid venturing near trees, electric poles, and water bodies to mitigate potential risks.

Due to a low atmospheric circulation in the Indian Ocean and adjoining regions, there may be widespread rains in Tamil Nadu throughout this week, according to the Meteorological Department.

While the widespread summer rains have brought relief from the heat in the state, the weather department has predicted a rise in temperatures in the coming days.