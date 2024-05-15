Heavy to moderate rains likely in Tamil Nadu from May 15-19: Met department

CHENNAI: In further relief from the scorching heat in the state, more rain showers are expected to arrive in the upcoming days.

As a result of the low atmospheric circulation in the Indian Ocean and adjoining regions, there may be widespread rains in Tamil Nadu throughout this week, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Various parts of the state like Coimbatore, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Dinidigul, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Theni, and Tenkasi may receive heavy rain on May 15, as quoted in Daily Thanthi reports.

Additionally, on May 15, there might be thunder and lightning, accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour, at some places in Tamil Nadu.

Further, from May 16–19, moderate rains with strong winds are likely to occur over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Meanwhile, some south coastal areas in the state would receive heavy rains on May 18.

Due to widespread summer rains, the intensity of heat has seen a decrease in the state, however, in the coming days, temperatures will increase. It will rise by up to 5 degrees Fahrenheit above normal today, the Met department said.