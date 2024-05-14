Summer: Heavy rains lash Thoothukudi, providing respite from heat

CHENNAI: It rained heavily in Thoothukudi and its surroundings since early morning, providing respite from scorching heat in summer.

The downpour occured for an hour and subsequently it started drizzling.

The rainfall caused inundation in low lying areas in Thoothukudi and vehicular traffic has been affected.

Some salt pans were also inundated. Mayor of Corporation P Jegan and Commissioner L. Madhubalan inspected the rain hit areas and monitored dewatering works.

The Corporation Commissioner said 15 low lying areas were inundated following rains and motorized pumpsets were being used to drain out stagnant waters.

Moreover, desilting was done on the Buckle Canal and other stormwater drainage channels to ensure free flow of water.

Other southern districts including Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram also experienced rainfall.