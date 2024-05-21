Tamil Nadu rains: 11 deaths reported in four days; 469 seek refuge in relief camps

CHENNAI: The recent heavy rains in Tamil Nadu have claimed the lives of 11 individuals between May 16 to 20. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has reported that there have been 12 livestock deaths and considerable damage to 24 huts as well in the last 24 hours due to the relentless downpour. Additionally, 469 people have sought refuge in relief camps.



Two deaths reported from Cuddalore and Kanniyakumari were due to lightning and flash floods, respectively.



9.63 cm of rain has been recorded across the state from March 1 to May 20, which is slightly below the normal range by 7 percent. 1.77 cm of rainfall was reported across 37 districts on May 21.



The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of continued heavy rainfall in various districts in Tamil Nadu until May 24 and advised fishermen against venturing in to the sea.



Additionally, early warning systems, SMS alerts, and 269 personnel have been deployed in high risk districts to ensure the safety of the public.

