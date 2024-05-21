Heavy rainfall: Weather department issues orange alert for 3 districts of Tamil Nadu on May 21

CHENNAI: The weather department has issued an orange alert for Theni, Virudhunagar and Tenkasi districts in Tamil Nadu, forecasting heavy rain on May 21.

The Regional Meteorological Centre informed that there is a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall on May 22 and 23 in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu.

In Kerala, red alert has been issued to Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts due to heavy rains on May 21.

Meanwhile, the weather department has also forecast the formation of a low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22. This system is expected to move northeastwards initially and intensify into a depression over the central Bay of Bengal by approximately May 24.