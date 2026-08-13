Tamil Nadu: Railway police arrests two accused in Rs 3 crore diamond jewellery theft case

MADURAI: Railway Police on Thursday (August 13) arrested two persons in connection with the theft of diamond jewellery worth around Rs 3 crore from a jewellery trader travelling from Madurai to Chennai by train on July 24.
Special teams formed by the Railway Police secured Amarnath from West Bengal and Rajan Kumar from Bihar.
The Railway Protection Force assisted the police in tracing the accused.
The police produced the duo before the Chengalpattu Court, which remanded them under judicial custody.