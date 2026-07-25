Tamil Nadu: Smartwatch helps narrow hunt for Rs 3 crore diamond jewellery theft on train

Though the thief dumped the gadget before fleeing with the jewels, it was the first real lead in the investigation, which enabled the police to narrow their search.

Deepakshan Shetty (40), a sales representative of a jewellery in T Nagar, boarded the first-class AC coach at Madurai around 10 pm on Thursday carrying a bag containing the diamond jewellery. He kept the bag near his head before going to sleep.

When the train reached Chennai Egmore railway station on Friday (July 24) morning, Shetty realised that the bag was missing.

He informed his employer and approached the Egmore Railway Police. During questioning, he claimed to have seen the bag last when the train crossed Maraimalai Nagar.