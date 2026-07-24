Rs 3 crore worth diamond jewellery reported missing on Ananthapuri Express

The complainant, Deepakshan Shetty (40), a sales representative with a private jewellery showroom in T. Nagar, Chennai, boarded the train at Madurai with the jewellery consignment. He told police that he kept the bag containing the diamonds near his head before going to sleep in the first-class AC compartment.

When the train reached Chennai Egmore on Friday morning, Shetty found the bag missing while preparing to alight. He later informed the Railway Police that he had last seen the bag when the train crossed Maraimalai Nagar.