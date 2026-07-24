Rs 3 crore worth diamond jewellery reported missing on Ananthapuri Express

CHENNAI: A bag containing diamond jewellery worth more than Rs 3 crore allegedly went missing from the first-class AC coach of the Thiruvananthapuram–Madurai–Egmore Ananthapuri Express on Friday (July 24), prompting a Railway Police investigation.
The complainant, Deepakshan Shetty (40), a sales representative with a private jewellery showroom in T. Nagar, Chennai, boarded the train at Madurai with the jewellery consignment. He told police that he kept the bag containing the diamonds near his head before going to sleep in the first-class AC compartment.
When the train reached Chennai Egmore on Friday morning, Shetty found the bag missing while preparing to alight. He later informed the Railway Police that he had last seen the bag when the train crossed Maraimalai Nagar.
Shetty initially lodged a complaint at the Chennai Egmore Railway Police Station. However, after questioning him, officials reportedly advised him to approach the Tambaram Railway Police, as the alleged theft was believed to have occurred before the train reached Tambaram.
He subsequently submitted a complaint at the Tambaram Railway Police Station on Friday evening. Police have received the complaint and asked him to return on Saturday morning for further inquiry.