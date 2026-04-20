Tamil Nadu | Patchy approach won’t work, offer permanent solutions: Fishers

As per the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act 1983, fishing is banned for 61 days every year during the breeding season to protect marine wealth and ensure its sustainability.



Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act enforces this ban every year from April 15 to June 14 in the East Coast and from June 1 to July 31 in Kanniyakumari district. Most of the 14 coastal districts in the State fall under the first period of the ban, during which fishing by mechanised boats and trawlers is prohibited.



While the science behind the ban is clear, the fishermen here do not agree with the schedule. A Rajamanickam, president of Thanjavur Mechanised Boat Owners Association said they have been appealing to successive governments to change the ban period to October-November, which is not conducive for breeding.



“Citing breeding season, the authorities enforce the ban during the summer months. However, the actual breeding season is during the monsoon, between November and December. Salinity and temperature are high in April and May, which affects fish breeding,” he explained the rationale behind the demand to change the ban period.



Fishers from across the State have submitted representations to various governments in this regard. “Even when they come seeking votes, no party is willing to give an assurance on this long-pending demand. They only talk about monetary assistance during the ban. But that would help us only temporarily,” Rajamanickam said.



This is not just about livelihood but lives as well, he added. “If the ban period is shifted to the monsoon season, which is the time when natural calamities strikes, fishermen could avoid risking their lives in turbulent high seas,” he said.