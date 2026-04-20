Tamil Nadu | Patchy approach won’t work, offer permanent solutions: Fishers

TIRUCHY: They are not asking for doles but solutions; not gifts, but support; not attention-grabbing announcements but sensible steps to save their lives and facilitate livelihood. For the thousands of fishermen spread across the coastal region of Tamil Nadu, the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, which has coincided with the 61-day annual fishing ban period this year, is a time to raise their voice – and also to make sure that they are heard.
As per the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act 1983, fishing is banned for 61 days every year during the breeding season to protect marine wealth and ensure its sustainability.
Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act enforces this ban every year from April 15 to June 14 in the East Coast and from June 1 to July 31 in Kanniyakumari district. Most of the 14 coastal districts in the State fall under the first period of the ban, during which fishing by mechanised boats and trawlers is prohibited.
While the science behind the ban is clear, the fishermen here do not agree with the schedule. A Rajamanickam, president of Thanjavur Mechanised Boat Owners Association said they have been appealing to successive governments to change the ban period to October-November, which is not conducive for breeding.
“Citing breeding season, the authorities enforce the ban during the summer months. However, the actual breeding season is during the monsoon, between November and December. Salinity and temperature are high in April and May, which affects fish breeding,” he explained the rationale behind the demand to change the ban period.
Fishers from across the State have submitted representations to various governments in this regard. “Even when they come seeking votes, no party is willing to give an assurance on this long-pending demand. They only talk about monetary assistance during the ban. But that would help us only temporarily,” Rajamanickam said.
This is not just about livelihood but lives as well, he added. “If the ban period is shifted to the monsoon season, which is the time when natural calamities strikes, fishermen could avoid risking their lives in turbulent high seas,” he said.
Another demand is increasing subsidised diesel allotment of 1,800 litres per month that was fixed around two decades ago. “But now, the size of boats increased to 90 feet from 32 feet and engine power has gone up, and hence, fuel efficiency has fallen. But we still receive the same allotment that was fixed a long time ago, said A Thajudeen, State president of Mechanised Boat Owners Association and Tamil Nadu Fishermen Board member.
After repeated attempts, the demand has finally found space in the manifesto of most parties, offering to increase it to 3,500 per month, he noted, adding that they are banking their hopes on the next government to fulfil the assurance.
Another issue that Thajudeen highlighted is the implementation of the scheme to fund new mechanised boats. The scheme has not reached traditional fishers who use gillnets and trawl nets, he said, alleging that they are not even being given proper training in the new methods.
“The scheme to fund building of new boats should benefit only the traditional fishermen. But the politicians have not given us any assurance on this so far,” he alleged.
Commenting on the financial aspect, Rajendran Nattar, a fishermen panchayat leader from Nagapattinam, pointed out that the ban period is when the community repairs their boats and mend nets. Each boat owner would spend between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for the maintenance works during the period when there is no income, he said.
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“The government should consider providing loans up to Rs 5 lakh with subsidy or lower interest as is done in Puducherry. The Tamil Nadu government, too, should initiate this step to help us. We have given representation to the State government, and hope the next government will implement it,” Rajendran said.
During the 61-day ban, the government should also consider providing free provisions for fishers, especially labourers, who have no means of income to run their families, he appealed.