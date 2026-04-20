Tamil Nadu: ‘Not Katchatheevu islet, get us permission to fish’

The retrieval of Katchatheevu island does not help support the fishers’ livelihood, said A Thajudeen, State president of Mechanised Boat Owners Association. “It is raised for political gains. But in reality, the islet does not have much marine wealth as claimed,” he said.

Recalling the repeated attacks and arrests of Tamil fishermen by the Lankan navy and coast guard despite India helping the island nation during times of trouble, most recently the economic crisis, Thajudeen said, “The State government should put pressure on the Union government to hold bilateral talks and permission for fishing in the common territory at least for six months a year on turn basis.”