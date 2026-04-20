Tamil Nadu: Need National Integrated Fisheries Policy, say deep-sea fishers

CHENNAI: Among the myriad issues that fishermen face, this is often overlooked: When traditional fishermen who venture into deep sea for fishing land in other states, they have to deal with exploitative middlemen there, who seek a commission from their catch.
The only way to address this is to have a National Integrated Fisheries Policy granting landing rights in any Indian harbour, opined P Justin Antony, founder, International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET), an organisation working for the welfare of the community.
“For a long time, we have been demanding for a National Integrated Fisheries Policy, which would pave the way for landing at any State, as Indian waters are common to everyone,” he said.
Another issue that they face is more bureaucratic: obtaining death certificates of fishers who have gone missing and remain untraceable for more than seven years. According to Section 108 of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, those gone missing and untraceable for more than seven years can be given a death certificate. This is crucial in the case of fishermen, as the families getting compensation is dependent on this.
Citing an example, Antony said eight fishermen from Kanniyakumari went missing in the Arabian sea during Cyclone Phyan in 2009. Seventeen years have passed but the families are yet to get the certificate.
Government officials met the families and promised to provide death certificates and compensation. The kin were given Rs 1 to Rs 2 lakh. “But this monetary assistance was from the fishermen societies’ insurance, not compensation promised by the government,” he said, urging the authorities to implement the provisions in the Evidence Act for the sake of the families.