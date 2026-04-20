Tamil Nadu: Need National Integrated Fisheries Policy, say deep-sea fishers

The only way to address this is to have a National Integrated Fisheries Policy granting landing rights in any Indian harbour, opined P Justin Antony, founder, International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET), an organisation working for the welfare of the community.



“For a long time, we have been demanding for a National Integrated Fisheries Policy, which would pave the way for landing at any State, as Indian waters are common to everyone,” he said.



Another issue that they face is more bureaucratic: obtaining death certificates of fishers who have gone missing and remain untraceable for more than seven years. According to Section 108 of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, those gone missing and untraceable for more than seven years can be given a death certificate. This is crucial in the case of fishermen, as the families getting compensation is dependent on this.