Tamil Nadu: Onions at Rs 35/kg in ration shops from Sept 3

"Around 80 lakh ration card holders in urban areas will benefit," he said. The Minister made a suo motu statement during Zero Hour, saying the government had decided to procure 1,000 metric tonnes of onions through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India.

"Due to the increase in transportation charges amid the war in Iraq, onion prices have increased. Supplies from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have also declined. In Tamil Nadu, one kilogram of onions is currently being sold at Rs 56 to Rs 60," he said.