Second 'Kanda Express' with 840 tonne onion reaches Chennai; Tamil Nadu to distribute via PDS

The onions are expected to be distributed across various districts of Tamil Nadu, the ministry said in a statement.

This follows the first Kanda Express rake, which carried 450 tonne of onions and reached Delhi late on August 27. Of this, 140 tonne was sent to Varanasi, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Amritsar, while the remaining quantity was distributed across the Delhi-NCR region.

The government has begun a calibrated release of onion buffer stocks under a hybrid transportation model combining railway rakes (Kanda Express) and road transport to ensure adequate availability and check seasonal price pressures. Both Kanda Express consignments were dispatched from Nashik, the country's onion hub.

Alongside the rail movement, around 1,000 tonne of onions are being transported by road to major consumption centres, based on prevailing market conditions and price trends, to improve availability and moderate prices.