Tamil Nadu mulls selling rice at Rs 40-Rs 50 per kg in cooperative stores

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is considering selling fine-quality rice at Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg through cooperative stores to curb rising prices, as retail rates have climbed to Rs 70-Rs 80 per kg.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the move comes amid rising rice prices and a shortage of supplies across the State.
Fine-quality rice, which was priced at Rs 50-Rs 60 per kg in August, has become increasingly expensive. Prices of essential commodities, including pulses and cooking oil, have also risen.
The government is exploring the procurement of fine-quality rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and other states to make it available at lower prices through cooperative stores.
A price-monitoring committee meeting chaired by Food Minister Venkataramanan was held at the Chennai Secretariat on Tuesday (October 13) to discuss measures to control the rising prices of essential commodities.
Officials are collecting details on rice availability in different states and the quantities that can be procured. The government will take steps to sell rice at reduced prices through cooperative stores if the availability of one lakh tonnes of rice is confirmed.