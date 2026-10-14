Tamil Nadu mulls selling rice at Rs 40-Rs 50 per kg in cooperative stores

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the move comes amid rising rice prices and a shortage of supplies across the State.

Fine-quality rice, which was priced at Rs 50-Rs 60 per kg in August, has become increasingly expensive. Prices of essential commodities, including pulses and cooking oil, have also risen.

The government is exploring the procurement of fine-quality rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and other states to make it available at lower prices through cooperative stores.