Rice prices soar by 20%; poor Delta harvest, weak interstate supply bite

Poor rainfall and Karnataka's failure to release water for Delta irrigation affected paddy cultivation in the region. The neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, also saw a decline in cultivation, leading to reduced arrivals and a sharp rise in rice prices.

Ponni rice, a popular fine variety in Tamil Nadu, is now priced at Rs 78 per kg, up from Rs 65 a month ago. The local Mannachanallur Ponni variety is being sold at Rs 68 per kg, against Rs 60 previously. A premium variety of Ponni has risen to Rs 82 from Rs 65, while IR-20 is being sold at Rs 60 per kg, compared with Rs 50 last month.