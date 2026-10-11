Lack of rains in Tamil Nadu drive up rice prices by over Rs 20/per kg

Increase of Rs 20 to Rs 27 per kg

Based on the prices of the rice bags mentioned above, the price of rice has increased by Rs 20 to Rs 27 per kg.

Commenting on the rise in rice prices, Sankaralinga Nathan, owner of Nathan Traders in Chennai's Kothwal Chavadi, said, "Paddy yields have declined due to inadequate rainfall in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and neighbouring states such as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, pushing up rice prices."

"Similarly, rice exports from India to foreign countries are currently continuing without restrictions. As a result, traders buy rice here using rupees and sell it in dollars, earning substantial profits. This has also contributed to the rise in rice prices. Therefore, a ban on rice exports could be expected to bring prices down," the trader suggested.