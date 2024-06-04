Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections 2024 RESULTS LIVE: Will a strong DMK-led INDIA bloc manage to keep an ambitious BJP from making inroads in the state?

CHENNAI: All eyes are on the intense poll battle tomorrow between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led INDIA alliance, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance, and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance across 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Drawing from five exit polls, a thumping victory for the DMK alliance has been predicted with 36 seats, while the BJP is anticipated to open its account in the state with two seats and one for the AIADMK. This is the first general election for both the BJP and the AIADMK since their alliance break up. Who among the two will get the second spot? One must wait and watch.



The DMK-led front is confident of another victory (a sixth in its line of triumphs since 2019) despite the aggressive campaign put up by the BJP to gain a foothold in the Dravidian citadel. It is keen to repeat its 2019 performance when it won 38 of the 39 seats in the state. The lone setback came in the southern Theni district when the AIADMK-led alliance, which also comprised the BJP then, managed to win a solitary seat.



Barring the 2014 victory of BJP veteran Pon Radhakrishnan from the Kanyakumari segment, the saffron party won in Tamil Nadu, since 1998, only when it aligned with either the AIADMK or DMK.



BJP’s K Annamalai (Coimbatore), DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran (Central Chennai), A Raja (Nilgiris), Kanimozhi (Thoothukudi), BJP’s L Murugan (Nilgiris), Tamilisai Soundararajan (South Chennai), former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (Ramanathapuram), Congress party’s Karti Chidambaram (Sivaganga) and AIADMK’s J Jayavardhan (South Chennai) and AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran (Theni) are among the prominent candidates.



Vote counting at the 39 counting centres spread across Tamil Nadu will begin at 8 am. Postal ballots shall be taken up first, after which the votes cast in EVMs will be taken up by 8.30 am.