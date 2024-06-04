Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections 2024 RESULTS LIVE: Will a strong DMK-led INDIA bloc manage to keep an ambitious BJP from making inroads in the state?
Will the DMK-led front’s hopes for victory be fulfilled? Will Annamalai’s efforts to help BJP carve a spot in Tamil Nadu pay off? Among the former partners BJP and AIADMK, who will get the second spot?
CHENNAI: All eyes are on the intense poll battle tomorrow between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led INDIA alliance, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance, and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance across 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Drawing from five exit polls, a thumping victory for the DMK alliance has been predicted with 36 seats, while the BJP is anticipated to open its account in the state with two seats and one for the AIADMK. This is the first general election for both the BJP and the AIADMK since their alliance break up. Who among the two will get the second spot? One must wait and watch.
The DMK-led front is confident of another victory (a sixth in its line of triumphs since 2019) despite the aggressive campaign put up by the BJP to gain a foothold in the Dravidian citadel. It is keen to repeat its 2019 performance when it won 38 of the 39 seats in the state. The lone setback came in the southern Theni district when the AIADMK-led alliance, which also comprised the BJP then, managed to win a solitary seat.
Barring the 2014 victory of BJP veteran Pon Radhakrishnan from the Kanyakumari segment, the saffron party won in Tamil Nadu, since 1998, only when it aligned with either the AIADMK or DMK.
BJP’s K Annamalai (Coimbatore), DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran (Central Chennai), A Raja (Nilgiris), Kanimozhi (Thoothukudi), BJP’s L Murugan (Nilgiris), Tamilisai Soundararajan (South Chennai), former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (Ramanathapuram), Congress party’s Karti Chidambaram (Sivaganga) and AIADMK’s J Jayavardhan (South Chennai) and AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran (Theni) are among the prominent candidates.
Vote counting at the 39 counting centres spread across Tamil Nadu will begin at 8 am. Postal ballots shall be taken up first, after which the votes cast in EVMs will be taken up by 8.30 am.
Live Updates
- 3 Jun 2024 7:59 PM GMT
How are votes counted? An overview.
Here is a brief overview of the counting process:
- Under Rule 54 A of the Conduct of Elections Rules 1961, the counting of postal ballot papers shall be started first at the Returning Officer's (RO) table.
- Only such postal ballot papers shall be taken up for counting which are received by the RO before the hour fixed for the commencement of counting.
- After 30 minutes of the commencement of counting of postal ballots, the counting of votes from EVMs should be started.
- Counting of votes from EVMs can begin on scheduled time if there is no postal ballot paper in the constituency.
- Only Control Unit (CU) of the EVM used in polling station is required for counting of votes along with Form 17C.
- Before ascertaining the result from CUs of EVMs, counting officials shall ensure that the paper seal on them is intact and total votes polled tally with those mentioned in Form 17C.
- 3 Jun 2024 7:55 PM GMT
Where to check Lok Sabha election results live?
Check state and constituency-wise election results on the official website of the Election Commission.
- Visit results.eci.gov.i
- Click on Open General Election Results
- Choose the state and constituency
- Check leading and trailing candidates along with vote share
- You can also use the voter helpline app on Play Store
- 3 Jun 2024 7:52 PM GMT
How did the parties do in the 2019 General Elections?
In 2019, the DMK-led alliance had swept 38 out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state. DMK had won 24 seats, INC 8, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi 1, CPI(M) 2, CPI 2, IUML 1, and AIADMK 1.
- 3 Jun 2024 7:52 PM GMT
The 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state include:
Arakkonam, Arani, Chennai Central, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chidambaram, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Perambalur, Pollachi, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivaganga, Sriperumbudur, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Thoothukkudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Viluppuram, Virudhunagar.
- 3 Jun 2024 7:50 PM GMT
Key Fights to watch out for:
- State BJP chief K Annamalai vs DMK's Ganapathi P and AIADMK's Singai Ramachandran in Coimbatore
- DMK MP Kanimozhi vs Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar)'s SDR Vijayaseelan (part of NDA alliance) and AIADMK's R Sivasamy Velumani in Thoothukudi
- BJP candidate and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan vs incumbent DMK MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian and AIADMK MP J Jayavardhan in Chennai South
- A Raja, a former Telecom Minister vs BJP’s L Murugan, who is also the Union Minister of State for Fisheries in Nilgiris
- Former Union minister and incumbent DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran vs BJP's former youth wing president Vinoj P Selvam and AIADMK's Logesh Tamil Selvan and DMDK's B Parthasarathy in Chennai Central
- Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Paneerselvam (OPS) vs against AIADMK's Jayaperumal and K Navaskan from the Indian Union Muslim League, an ally of the DMK, in Ramanthapuram
- Incumbent Congress MP Karti Chidambaram vs BJP's T Devanathan Yadav and A Xavier Dass of the AIADMK in Sivaganga
- 3 Jun 2024 7:32 PM GMT
TAMIL NADU LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024: QUICK FACTS AT A GLANCE
- 39 Lok Sabha seats + Puducherry
- 950 candidates — 876 men, 74 women candidates, 609 Independents
- 69.72 per cent of 6.23 crore voted. They include 3.17 crore women and 3.06 crore men
- 43 counting centres
- 38,500 vote-counting personnel
- Votes polled in South Chennai will be counted at Anna University.
- Votes cast in North and Central Chennai will be counted at Queen Mary's and Loyola colleges respectively.
- 3 Jun 2024 7:32 PM GMT
