2024 Lok Sabha election results: Sad PMK didn't win seat but we accept people's verdict, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK President S Ramadoss issued a statement on Tuesday, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls results being declared, saying that it was sad that the Patali Makkal Katchi did not win the Lok Sabha elections despite presenting plans and promises for the welfare of the people.

The mood of the people against the ruling DMK in the Lok Sabha election field in Tamil Nadu was well seen, the veteran leader said, adding that the ruling coalition has won everywhere and there are many reasons behind this.

"However, in a democracy, the people are the ultimate masters. We bow down and accept their verdict in the Lok Sabha elections. Our party will continue to work to win their support and trust," he said.

"PMK has as its primary duty to fight for the problems of the people, regardless of election victory or defeat. The same situation will continue," he further added.

The veteran leader also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those who supported him in the process of winning the Lok Sabha elections and leading the National Democratic Alliance to form the government for the third time.