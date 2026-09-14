Tamil Nadu | Human-animal conflict: Youth on foot to seek govt action on issue

B Siva Prakash (26), and Shiyon Cherian (28), began their arduous journey from Gudalur on August 31 and reached Villupuram on Sunday.

“We decided to fight for the cause after losing two precious lives to tiger attacks over a short span in our neighbourhood,” they said.

The two cover around 35 to 40 km a day, depending on weather conditions. They begin walking as early as 6 am and continue until about 11 am, resuming their journey at 4 pm and walking until around 9 pm.

Their journey has also drawn support from people along the route. As the duo post daily updates on social media about the distance covered and their route, members of the public have come forward to provide food and other essentials. Some have also offered them accommodation for the night.

“We generally decline such offers and rest either on the premises of petrol bunks or sometimes at temples,” said Siva Prakash.

The ongoing walk is not Siva Prakash’s first campaign for an environmental cause. He had earlier undertaken a cycling expedition to Ladakh to raise awareness about the need to eradicate plastic waste in the hills and conserve water. For Cherian, however, the march marks his first effort to campaign for a social cause.